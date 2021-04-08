IP Group (LON:IPO) Hits New 1-Year High at $128.80

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 128.80 ($1.68) and last traded at GBX 128 ($1.67), with a volume of 303208 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126 ($1.65).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 138 ($1.80) target price on shares of IP Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 120.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 97.66. The firm has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. IP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5.75%.

In other IP Group news, insider Greg Smith sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65), for a total value of £21,420 ($27,985.37).

IP Group Company Profile (LON:IPO)

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

