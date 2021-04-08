Piper Sandler Reaffirms Buy Rating for Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MO. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.90.

Altria Group stock opened at $51.13 on Monday. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.03, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.40.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth $1,741,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 232,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 86,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 32,435 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 126,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,528,000. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

