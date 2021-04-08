Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) had its target price lifted by Barrington Research from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Covey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Shares of FC opened at $29.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.28. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $30.88. The stock has a market cap of $409.29 million, a P/E ratio of -41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. Franklin Covey had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $48.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 72,626 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter valued at $1,522,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 293.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 52,728 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 47,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after buying an additional 46,191 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.