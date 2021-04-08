Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.24

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.24 and traded as high as $35.78. Safran shares last traded at $35.57, with a volume of 57,504 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on SAFRY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safran from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Safran in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safran presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.24 and its 200-day moving average is $32.96.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

