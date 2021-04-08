Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.40% from the stock’s current price.
CELH has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.
Shares of CELH stock opened at $51.76 on Tuesday. Celsius has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $70.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 739.53 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.07.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Celsius by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.
Celsius Company Profile
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
