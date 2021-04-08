Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.40% from the stock’s current price.

CELH has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $51.76 on Tuesday. Celsius has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $70.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 739.53 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.07.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Celsius by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

