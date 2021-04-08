JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $47.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BHF. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.56.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $46.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.88. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $19.84 and a 52-week high of $48.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

