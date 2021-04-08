B. Riley Boosts Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target to $62.00

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.86.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $46.96 on Monday. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $18.82 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 21,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $874,781.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 10,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $413,473.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,785 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,514 in the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,276,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,292,000 after acquiring an additional 650,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,046,000 after acquiring an additional 259,580 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 187.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 276,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after acquiring an additional 180,331 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 109,514 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.