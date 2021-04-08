Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Price Target Raised to $3.25

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

ALYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alithya Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.24.

ALYA stock opened at $2.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alithya Group has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $121.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.40.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alithya Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alithya Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.62% of Alithya Group worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

