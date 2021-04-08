Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PFG. Citigroup increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.00.

PFG opened at $62.00 on Monday. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $62.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.14%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $453,551.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,906 shares of company stock worth $1,257,348 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 682.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,336,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,112,000 after buying an additional 3,781,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,678,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 558.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 677,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,634,000 after acquiring an additional 575,079 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,287,000 after acquiring an additional 328,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 261,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,995,000 after purchasing an additional 139,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

