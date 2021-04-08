United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $65.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $37.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UAL. Zacks Investment Research raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.84.

UAL stock opened at $59.57 on Tuesday. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $63.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.63.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Airlines will post -26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,746. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in United Airlines by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

