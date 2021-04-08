Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 52.91% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ:MILE opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. Metromile has a 12 month low of $9.16 and a 12 month high of $20.39.

Get Metromile alerts:

Metromile Company Profile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance service. It also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees; and offers Metromile Pulse, a wireless device that is plugged into the car's diagnostics port and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Metromile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metromile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.