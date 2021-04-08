Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $77.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Selective Insurance have outperformed the industry in a year's time. The company is poised to witness top-line growth backed by sustained premium growth across its segments. Premiums have benefited from compelling portfolio, high retention ratio, pure renewal price increase and new business growth. Net investment income should gain from active portfolio management.The company estimates investment income of $182 million from alternative investments in 2021. Geographic expansion plays a vital role in company’s growth. The company boasts solid capital position supporting effective capital deployment that enhances shareholders value. However, its exposure to catastrophe loss induces earnings volatility. High costs put pressure on operating margin expansion. Also, its high debt level and lower times interest earned remain concern.”

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.00.

SIGI opened at $74.54 on Monday. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $42.14 and a 52 week high of $77.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $798.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $107,712.32. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $438,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after buying an additional 39,684 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 11,232 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

