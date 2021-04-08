JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.08% from the stock’s current price.

JOAN has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of JOANN in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on JOANN in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of JOANN in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, JOANN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

JOAN stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. JOANN has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $13.54.

In other JOANN news, CEO Wade D. Miquelon purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 5,263,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $58,954,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 124,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,168 over the last ninety days.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies, including cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

