Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.04 Billion

Brokerages expect Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report $7.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.12 billion and the lowest is $6.94 billion. Mondelez International posted sales of $6.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year sales of $28.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.80 billion to $28.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $29.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.77 billion to $29.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.79.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $59.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.84. The company has a market cap of $83.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.01%.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

