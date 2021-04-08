BMO Capital Markets Boosts Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Price Target to $79.00

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.36.

NYSE:KRC opened at $67.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $70.54.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. Research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $1,607,763.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,682.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

