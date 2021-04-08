The Marcus’ (MCS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Marcus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.75.

The Marcus stock opened at $21.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Marcus has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $24.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average is $14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $663.74 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.93.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.31). The Marcus had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that The Marcus will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David M. Baum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,733 shares in the company, valued at $258,879.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rolando B. Rodriguez sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $301,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,705.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,155 shares of company stock worth $4,601,428. Corporate insiders own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,348,000 after purchasing an additional 97,858 shares during the last quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in The Marcus during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,753,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Marcus by 189.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 675,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after buying an additional 442,008 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in The Marcus by 725.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 445,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after buying an additional 391,682 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Marcus by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 42,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

