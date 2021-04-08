Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €86.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BMW. Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €80.34 ($94.52).

Shares of BMW stock opened at €89.07 ($104.79) on Tuesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €44.03 ($51.80) and a 1 year high of €90.04 ($105.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €79.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €71.12. The company has a market cap of $53.62 billion and a PE ratio of 15.64.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

