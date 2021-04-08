Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $29.79

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 29.79 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 20.50 ($0.27). Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at GBX 20.70 ($0.27), with a volume of 1,091,865 shares trading hands.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 46 ($0.60) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 39 ($0.51) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

The firm has a market cap of £73.99 million and a PE ratio of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 29.79.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company principally holds interests in the Dugbe gold project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali.

