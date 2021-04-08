JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target to $103.00

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $99.00 to $103.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Get Globe Life alerts:

GL stock opened at $98.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.88. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.13. Globe Life has a twelve month low of $62.75 and a twelve month high of $102.25.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $301,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,250 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total value of $316,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,150 shares of company stock valued at $11,921,669. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,234,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 621,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,014,000 after purchasing an additional 250,006 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Globe Life by 205.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 320,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 215,623 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,233,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,851,000 after purchasing an additional 205,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,068,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,469,000 after purchasing an additional 166,157 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.