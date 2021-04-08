TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $56.04

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$56.04 and traded as high as C$59.70. TC Energy shares last traded at C$59.48, with a volume of 9,967,935 shares trading hands.

TRP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$72.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$62.00 target price on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.78.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$57.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$56.04. The firm has a market cap of C$58.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.71.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$3.30 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 4.3700002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.35%.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard N. Gateman sold 8,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.71, for a total value of C$475,993.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$470,193.40. Also, Senior Officer Francois Lionel Poirier bought 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$56.97 per share, with a total value of C$1,116,692.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at C$4,854,193.32. Insiders purchased a total of 28,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,987 in the last quarter.

TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

