Genel Energy plc (GENL.L) (LON:GENL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $145.95

Genel Energy plc (GENL.L) (LON:GENL) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 145.95 ($1.91) and traded as high as GBX 176 ($2.30). Genel Energy plc (GENL.L) shares last traded at GBX 172 ($2.25), with a volume of 169,191 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Genel Energy plc (GENL.L) to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The stock has a market cap of £477.59 million and a P/E ratio of -1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 176.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 145.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.51, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Genel Energy plc (GENL.L)’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.98%. Genel Energy plc (GENL.L)’s payout ratio is currently -0.10%.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil Producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi oil and gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

