Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $95.31

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 95.31 ($1.25) and traded as high as GBX 99.90 ($1.31). Premier Foods shares last traded at GBX 98.50 ($1.29), with a volume of 1,364,644 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £842.30 million and a P/E ratio of 10.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 94.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 95.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33.

In related news, insider Tim Elliott bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £4,850 ($6,336.56).

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

