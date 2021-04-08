Brokers Issue Forecasts for Fortress Biotech, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Fortress Biotech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.31) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.36). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FBIO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Monday. Dawson James raised their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of FBIO opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $5.08. The stock has a market cap of $397.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.43.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 131.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.08%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 3,331.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 901,106 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 34,926 shares during the period. 32.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

