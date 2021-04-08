Wingstop Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Wingstop in a report released on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WING. Barclays raised Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.93.

NASDAQ WING opened at $137.56 on Wednesday. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $92.29 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.29, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.71%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,868 shares of company stock worth $224,807. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 14,838 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 167.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,907,000 after purchasing an additional 58,693 shares in the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.