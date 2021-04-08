Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 14.06% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold for the first quarter of 2021 have been decreasing over the past month. The company faces operational headwinds at the Holt Mine Complex that is likely to exert pressure on margins in 2021. The company’s operations at the Taylor Mine and Holt Mine were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. The decision to continue suspension of operations in the mine is likely to impact its production levels in 2021. Rising cost of production is another matter of concern. The rise in operations cost partly reflects lower sales and higher operating cash costs. The coronavirus pandemic may also hurt gold demand in the short term. An expected slowdown in demand may also have an impact on the company’s production and sales. The company has also underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.56.

Shares of NYSE KL opened at $34.91 on Tuesday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $57.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $691.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 173,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

