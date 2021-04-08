Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) PT Lowered to $61.00

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 74.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. National Bank Financial lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

Shares of KL stock opened at $34.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.11. Kirkland Lake Gold has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $691.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,255,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,855,000 after purchasing an additional 563,717 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $30,411,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 34,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

