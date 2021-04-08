BMO Capital Markets Increases Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $147.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $142.00 to $147.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.10% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also commented on SRE. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.
Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $133.52 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $112.16 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.10. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.
Sempra Energy Company Profile
Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
