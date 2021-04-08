BMO Capital Markets Increases Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $147.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $142.00 to $147.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SRE. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $133.52 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $112.16 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.10. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

