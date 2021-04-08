Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Analysts expect that Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) will post sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Mplx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.07 billion. Mplx posted sales of $992.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mplx will report full year sales of $8.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.41 billion to $9.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.60 billion to $9.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mplx.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MPLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Financial raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.92.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mplx by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,643,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440,850 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,199,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,852 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,909,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,880,000 after acquiring an additional 943,250 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,765,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $103,167,000 after acquiring an additional 52,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,274,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPLX opened at $26.33 on Thursday. Mplx has a 12-month low of $11.99 and a 12-month high of $26.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 2.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.44%. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.53%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

