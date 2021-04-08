Comparing Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) and Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) and Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.3% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and Four Corners Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence Realty Trust 12.11% 4.09% 1.48% Four Corners Property Trust 45.45% 10.54% 4.99%

Volatility & Risk

Independence Realty Trust has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Four Corners Property Trust has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and Four Corners Property Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence Realty Trust $203.22 million 7.76 $45.90 million $0.76 20.34 Four Corners Property Trust $160.23 million 13.37 $72.62 million $1.39 20.24

Four Corners Property Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Independence Realty Trust. Four Corners Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independence Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Independence Realty Trust and Four Corners Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence Realty Trust 0 0 4 0 3.00 Four Corners Property Trust 0 0 1 1 3.50

Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $14.75, indicating a potential downside of 4.59%. Four Corners Property Trust has a consensus price target of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.94%. Given Four Corners Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Four Corners Property Trust is more favorable than Independence Realty Trust.

Dividends

Independence Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Four Corners Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Independence Realty Trust pays out 63.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Four Corners Property Trust pays out 91.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Independence Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Four Corners Property Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Four Corners Property Trust beats Independence Realty Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

