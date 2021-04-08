Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS)

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.28% from the company’s previous close.

NYSE:CTOS opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. Custom Truck One Source has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

About Custom Truck One Source

Nesco Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty equipment rental solutions. It operates through the Equipment Rental and Sales (ERS); and Parts, Tools, and Accessories (PTA) segments. The ERS segment offers specialty equipment rental solutions to customers including electric utilities, telecom operators, railroad operators, and related contractors.

