Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Hills presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $67.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Black Hills has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $70.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.70. The company has a market capitalization of $47.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

