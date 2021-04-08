Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $1,750.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Truist from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.67% from the company’s current price.

CMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,677.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,265.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,525.67.

CMG opened at $1,500.02 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $700.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,564.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,434.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,371.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.43, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Neil Flanzraich purchased 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,478.60 per share, for a total transaction of $340,078.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,389.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,572 shares of company stock valued at $25,493,143 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,244,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

