Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) to “Hold”

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.21% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hyatt have underperformed the industry so far this year. The dismal performance can be primarily attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. This along with related travel restrictions and other containment efforts have negatively impacted the company. Owing to the uncertainty stemming from the crisis, the company has not only discontinued share repurchase activity but also suspended dividends. Moreover, with travel restrictions and quarantines in place, the company has been witnessing dismal RevPAR. Although the company is witnessing sequential improvement in RevPAR, it is still below the pre-pandemic levels. Meanwhile, earning estimates for 2021 have remained stable over the past 30 days. As the economy is opening up, signs of improvement can be noticed in China. The company has enough liquidity to survive the pandemic.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Longbow Research downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.39.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $84.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -45.56 and a beta of 1.53. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $41.87 and a 52 week high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.62 million. Research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $4,983,189.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,242.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Malaika Myers sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $176,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 94,132 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,443 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in H. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 4,368,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,166,000 after purchasing an additional 926,711 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth $32,899,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 774,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,537,000 after purchasing an additional 363,692 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,976,000 after buying an additional 273,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 334,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,823,000 after buying an additional 204,272 shares during the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

