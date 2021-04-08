Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $41.03

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.03 ($0.54) and traded as high as GBX 51.54 ($0.67). Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares last traded at GBX 51.20 ($0.67), with a volume of 29,416 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £271.35 million and a P/E ratio of 60.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 47.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 41.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.83.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of €1.33 ($1.56) per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s dividend payout ratio is 15,647.06%.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

Featured Article: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.