Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LEVI. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of LEVI opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.91, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 86,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,944,907.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,907.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 73,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $1,835,976.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,800.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,424,566 shares of company stock valued at $34,635,988. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,230 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,476 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 12.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

