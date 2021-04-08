Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.08

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.08 and traded as high as C$15.01. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$14.93, with a volume of 28,959 shares changing hands.

ET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.50 target price on shares of Evertz Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.08.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$92.78 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.54%.

In related news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$41,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 286,900 shares in the company, valued at C$3,729,700. Insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $412,400 over the last ninety days.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

