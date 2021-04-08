Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $111.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.53% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cimpress is expected to benefit from improved product offerings and synergistic gains from acquired assets. Also, its investment in technology and expansion of production capacity augur well for long-term growth. The company’s ability to generate strong cash flows is likely to work in its favor. It remains highly committed toward increasing shareholders’ wealth through share repurchase programs. However, in the past three months, the company's shares have underperformed the industry. Low demand environment, due to the coronavirus outbreak-led market downturn, poses a major concern for the company. Cimpress has not provided earnings and revenue projections for the third quarter and fiscal 2021. High debt levels can raise its financial obligations, which is a headwind. Its business operations are exposed to unfavorable forex dynamics.”

Get Cimpress alerts:

Separately, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

NASDAQ CMPR opened at $107.22 on Tuesday. Cimpress has a 12 month low of $43.57 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 70.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.21.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($1.61). Cimpress had a net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.00 million. Analysts forecast that Cimpress will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 1,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $162,140.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 33,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $3,286,271.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,248 shares of company stock worth $3,864,223. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Cimpress by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 190.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after buying an additional 55,415 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cimpress (CMPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.