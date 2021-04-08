BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $126.16

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 126.16 ($1.65) and traded as high as GBX 156.65 ($2.05). BT Group – CLASS A shares last traded at GBX 156.40 ($2.04), with a volume of 21,297,745 shares trading hands.
Several research firms recently commented on BT.A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BT Group – CLASS A currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 160.33 ($2.09).
The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.72. The company has a market capitalization of £15.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 140.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 126.16.
About BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A)
BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.
See Also: Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for BT Group - CLASS A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group - CLASS A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.