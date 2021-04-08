Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SOMMY)

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sumitomo Chemical in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.97 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.88. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumitomo Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

OTCMKTS:SOMMY opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. Sumitomo Chemical has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $27.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion.

About Sumitomo Chemical

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in the petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

