Linamar (TSE:LNR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $63.16

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$63.16 and traded as high as C$74.60. Linamar shares last traded at C$74.06, with a volume of 96,135 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Linamar to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Linamar from C$65.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Linamar from C$83.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Linamar from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Linamar from C$84.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Linamar alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$74.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$63.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.34.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Linamar Co. will post 7.8299998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Stoddart sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.15, for a total value of C$505,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,458 shares in the company, valued at C$321,644.70. Also, Director Ronald Dale Bennett sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.79, for a total transaction of C$91,759.65.

About Linamar (TSE:LNR)

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.