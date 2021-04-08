Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) vs. Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Head-To-Head Review

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Precision BioSciences and Pluristem Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences $22.24 million 22.86 -$92.88 million ($1.91) -4.67 Pluristem Therapeutics $20,000.00 7,708.84 -$29.15 million N/A N/A

Pluristem Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Precision BioSciences.

Profitability

This table compares Precision BioSciences and Pluristem Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences -484.81% -105.74% -53.08% Pluristem Therapeutics N/A -86.51% -68.23%

Risk & Volatility

Precision BioSciences has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pluristem Therapeutics has a beta of 2.53, meaning that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Precision BioSciences and Pluristem Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences 0 1 4 0 2.80 Pluristem Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Precision BioSciences presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 124.22%. Pluristem Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 99.39%. Given Precision BioSciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Precision BioSciences is more favorable than Pluristem Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.6% of Precision BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Precision BioSciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Precision BioSciences beats Pluristem Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc., a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities. This segment develops PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, or NHL, or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; and PBCAR20A, that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, an allogeneic anti-CD20 CAR T therapy for the treatment NHL, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as developing PBCAR269A, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma. The Food segment develops food and nutrition products; and provides technology-centric solutions, Elo life systems, and Elo's technology platform solutions. The company has development and commercial license agreement with Servier to develop allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapies for antigen targets, hematological cancer targets beyond CD19, and solid tumor targets. Precision BioSciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops placental expanded (PLX) based cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients unsuitable for revascularization, recovery after surgery for hip fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various animal studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermittent claudication; and nTRACK, a collaborative project with Leitat to examine gold nano particles labeling of stem cells. It also has collaboration agreements with the NASA's Ames Research Center to evaluate the potential of PLX cell therapies in preventing and treating medical conditions caused during space missions; and BIH Center for Regenerative Therapy and Berlin Center for Advanced Therapies to expand its framework and research agreement, as well as conduct a joint project evaluating the therapeutic effects of the registrant's patented PLX cell product candidates for treatment of the respiratory and inflammatory complications associated with the COVID-19 coronavirus. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

