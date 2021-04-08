Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) & EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC) Critical Contrast

EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC) and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares EnSync and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnSync N/A N/A N/A Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 6.37% 3.86% 0.64%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for EnSync and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnSync 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 0 2 3 0 2.60

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.73%. Given Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is more favorable than EnSync.

Volatility & Risk

EnSync has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.8% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of EnSync shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EnSync and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnSync $11.93 million 0.08 -$12.97 million N/A N/A Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure $1.01 billion 3.85 $62.13 million $0.61 59.90

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has higher revenue and earnings than EnSync.

Summary

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure beats EnSync on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EnSync

EnSync, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and manufactures energy management systems solutions for the residential and commercial energy systems, and independent utility energy systems markets in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Matrix energy management, an energy control system for the commercial and residential energy systems markets; Home Energy System for property developers and residential customers; and DER SuperModule system, a self-contained DER system that integrates with renewable generation, customer load, and grid interconnection for deploying the least expensive, highest value, and most reliable electricity. Its products also comprise DER Flex Internet of energy control platform, a software platform that seamlessly connects to DERs; True Peer-to-PeerTM energy exchange technology; and Hybrid energy storage system. The company was formerly known as ZBB Energy Corporation and changed its name to EnSync, Inc. in August 2015. EnSync, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

