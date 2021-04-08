The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

The Mission Group (LON:TMG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON TMG opened at GBX 80.50 ($1.05) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of £73.27 million and a P/E ratio of 23.68. The Mission Group has a 1 year low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 90 ($1.18). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 78.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 67.85.

In other news, insider James Clifton sold 286,008 shares of The Mission Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98), for a total transaction of £214,506 ($280,253.46).

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services for the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

