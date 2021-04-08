Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €173.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) has been assigned a €173.00 ($203.53) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HNR1. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Independent Research set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €155.63 ($183.10).

HNR1 opened at €156.35 ($183.94) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €149.56 and its 200 day moving average is €138.14. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 12-month high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

