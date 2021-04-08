Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

LBPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $18.95.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

