HomeServe (LON:HSV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

HomeServe (LON:HSV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.88% from the company’s current price.

HSV stock opened at GBX 1,173 ($15.33) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85. HomeServe has a one year low of GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and a one year high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.94 billion and a PE ratio of 41.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,122 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,126.17.

About HomeServe

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

