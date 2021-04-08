Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $179.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ZG. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zillow Group from $159.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their target price on Zillow Group from $134.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zillow Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.96.

ZG opened at $141.37 on Monday. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $32.77 and a 12-month high of $212.40. The stock has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.13 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.49 and a 200-day moving average of $132.04. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

