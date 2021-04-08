Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.

Get Nevro alerts:

In related news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total value of $136,912.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $375,323 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nevro by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,290,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Nevro by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE NVRO opened at $141.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.29. Nevro has a twelve month low of $100.59 and a twelve month high of $188.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.