Warburg Research Reiterates “€17.00” Price Target for SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ)

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) received a €17.00 ($20.00) target price from Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SFQ. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on SAF-Holland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €14.26 ($16.77).

Shares of ETR:SFQ opened at €13.00 ($15.29) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.13 million and a PE ratio of 43.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is €10.39. SAF-Holland has a 1 year low of €4.00 ($4.71) and a 1 year high of €13.40 ($15.76).

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

