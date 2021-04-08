Grammer (ETR:GMM) PT Set at €23.50 by Warburg Research

Grammer (ETR:GMM) has been given a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.27% from the stock’s current price.

ETR GMM opened at €25.90 ($30.47) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €23.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is €20.40. The company has a market capitalization of $391.83 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. Grammer has a 1-year low of €12.62 ($14.85) and a 1-year high of €27.00 ($31.76).

Get Grammer alerts:

About Grammer

Grammer AG develops, produces, and sells components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Automotive and Commercial Vehicles. The Automotive division supplies headrests, armrests, center consoles, and interior components and operating elements to automakers and automotive tier-I suppliers, as well as thermoplastic solutions.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Grammer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grammer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.