Grammer (ETR:GMM) PT Set at €23.50 by Warburg Research

Grammer (ETR:GMM) has been given a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.27% from the stock’s current price.
ETR GMM opened at €25.90 ($30.47) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €23.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is €20.40. The company has a market capitalization of $391.83 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. Grammer has a 1-year low of €12.62 ($14.85) and a 1-year high of €27.00 ($31.76).
